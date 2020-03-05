Goodrich Quality Theaters ‘confident’ it will stay open

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Metro Grand Rapids-based Goodrich Quality Theaters says it is confident it will survive bankruptcy reorganization.

In a Thursday statement, the company said filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection put it in the “best position” to support its community and stakeholders.

“At this stage, we are confident that we will be able to keep our doors open and continue to show movies at all of our existing locations,” the statement read in part.

Goodrich filed for bankruptcy last week, saying it owed more than $33 million to creditors, including large movie distributors like Disney and Sony.

According to MLive, a federal judge on Wednesday decided that Goodrich could pay more than $280,000 to Disney to ensure that it could show “Onward.”

Goodrich had been worried about getting movies from the film distributors it owes and said it wouldn’t be able to stay afloat without new releases.

The court also OK’d Goodrich’s use of cash to pay other distributors and workers, MLive reports.

Goodrich has theaters in five states, including several in West Michigan: Battle Creek, Grand Haven, Hastings, Holland, Kalamazoo, Lowell and Three Rivers.