Golf event to help grant wishes to kids with severe illnesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100 golfers will be teeing up for a great cause Wednesday.

The eighth annual Greenridge Dream Team Foundation Dick Morton Memorial Golf Outing is set for Sept. 1 at Saskatoon Golf Club. The event benefits Make-A-Wish Michigan and typically raises enough money to grant three or four wishes to local children living with serious illnesses.

The pandemic has been especially challenging for children and their families dealing with serious illness. Fundraisers like this one mean kids can still have their wishes granted, even if some of those wishes had to be reimagined during the pandemic.

Kierstynn Rozema, a former wish recipient and current employee of Make-A-Wish Michigan, will be a guest speaker at this year’s event.

You can learn more about getting involved at michigan.wish.org.