PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is about to begin at Blythefield Country Club near Grand Rapids.

Professional golfers spent Tuesday practicing and getting familiar with the course. Tournament play begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday. The most visible change this year is probably Blythefield’s clubhouse, which has undergone a major renovation and expansion.

The clubhouse at Blythefield Country Club. (June 13, 2023)

This is the ninth year of the event, which relies on a team of volunteers and employees working to give the athletes and the spectators the best experience possible, Meijer spokesperson Christina Fecher said.

“We are so thankful for the community support just behind this tournament, but it takes about 1,200 volunteers to do this, along with a dedicated staff who work around the clock just to make sure this is perfect,” Fecher said.

The Meijer LPGA Classic goes beyond golf by raising money to help those in need — more than $8.6 million since it began.

“Knowing that this all goes toward the Meijer Simply Give program, which feeds families by stocking the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest … it’s great, it’s why we are all here,” Fecher said.

The event has become a favorite for the professionals, according to Donna Mummert, the director of tournament business affairs for the LPGA.

“Players really enjoy the community, enjoy playing in the event and it’s really become a staple on the LPGA schedule and we’re thrilled to be back in Grand Rapids,” Mummert said.

She said the event brings in top talent from around the world.

“One of our strongest fields for a nonmajor event that we have — a lot of players looking at this very challenging course we have, $2.5 million on the line this week, also a great prep for KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next week,” Mummert said.

For more information on the tournament, you can visit the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give website.