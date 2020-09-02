Godfrey-Lee: Zoom class hacked by disguised person

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lee High School class held over Zoom was hacked into by someone dressed in a disguise with what appeared to be a handgun, according to the school district.

The incident happened Wednesday.

A viewer sent News 8 a video where the person takes what appears to be a handgun to their head and then puts their face close to the camera before exiting the Zoom meeting.

Principal Candy Van Buskirk said the classroom teacher contacted the administration and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety has begun an investigation.

A spokesperson for Wyoming police tells News 8 that the preliminary investigation shows the I.P. address is from out of state. Police say this is the first investigation involving someone hacking into an online classroom.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools says measures have been taken to prevent unauthorized access to classrooms from happening again.

An email was sent to the parents. You can read that statement below: