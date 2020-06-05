Godfrey-Lee superintendent helps MI plan for fall school

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Weeks ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer put the call out for teachers, parents, students and health professionals who wanted to be a part of designing what going back to school will look like in the fall.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston got the job. He was among those appointed to the COVID-19 Return to School Advisory Council.

Polston said he is humbled and it’s an honor to serve on the committee.

“I always want to give a voice to those in our community that aren’t always invited to the table, to make sure that the decisions are done with an equity lens so that each and every child, not just in Godfrey-Lee or in Kent County but across the state of Michigan, can learn in at high levels,” Polston said.

Polston has worked with other education leaders in Kent County to begin the framework of planning what school will look like in the fall. He says that experience has helped prepare him to serve on a broader scale.

He said health and safety will be the primary factors when considering pathways for the return to school.

“As we know, the science is evolving and the research and best practices are continually changing, so we want to make sure that whatever choice that we determine to use is based on health and safety of those we serve first and foremost. And then we want to look at what are the implications on learning and how can we make sure that the options we choose are going to advance learning,” Polston said.

Polston hopes to have some answers as soon as possible so schools can begin implementing those plans in preparation for the fall.

“I think it’s critical that the voice of parents, community members, staff and students is weighed in the decision,” Polston said.