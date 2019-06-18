Godfrey-Lee picks Legends as new mascot

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Board of Education voted to officially change the longtime Rebels mascot.

In a unanimous vote Monday, the school board voted to adopt the name Legends as its new mascot. It will be effective in the 2020-2021 school year.

Artwork and designs by students and community members for the mascot were presented at Monday’s meeting. The final artwork and design will be considered at a future meeting.

The process to change the Rebels mascot began in February 2019. A committee of staff, parents, community members and board of education members narrowed down the 200 name submissions to 10, according to a district Facebook post.

Then students in grades 8th through 11th grade voted to narrow those down to two names — Legends and Raptors.  Legends was preferred by a large margin, the post said.

