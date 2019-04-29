Global giant Amway confirms job cuts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A month ahead of celebrating its 60th anniversary, Amway is announcing job cuts.

A company spokesperson confirmed the cuts Monday, but wouldn’t disclose the exact number of jobs being eliminated. However, he said calling the job cuts “major” would be inaccurate.

Amway says its legal, human resources, supply chain, finance and strategy and planning departments will be impacted. The company says it’s “communicating specifics to our employees first, over the coming weeks.”

The company released the following statement Monday:

"Amway is committed to strengthening its business opportunity so Amway Business Owners can be more competitive and successful in today’s marketplace. To ensure that happens, we’re investing in many aspects of the business and evaluating our global structure so that our resources align with our strategic focus. As a result of this process, we are making changes to our global operations in key back-office functions. We have begun communicating these changes to our employees and will be sharing more with them in the coming weeks."

Amway was founded by Jay Van Andel and Richard DeVos in 1959. The Ada Township-based company specializes in selling home, health and beauty products through thousands of individual sellers worldwide.

Amway will mark its 60th anniversary with its top sellers in Las Vegas in May.