GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The newest member of the State House of Representatives will have her first full day on Tuesday after being sworn in last week.

Rep. Carol Glanville, previously a Walker City Commissioner, flipped a long-time red 74th District to blue earlier in the month. The special election that brought her to the House was for the remainder of the current term which lasts through the end of the year.

She says she has been eyeing the seat for a while.

“To be honest, a while back I noticed there was a pretty homogenous representation for this area,” Glanville said. “…This was a couple years ago when I made this observation. I thought, there’s room here for some new perspective and it might be time for a change in the next couple of years when the opportunity presents itself. And so with redistricting and the timing of Senator Huizenga leaving his seat, it just seemed like a good window of opportunity to jump into the arena.”

She is also on the August primary ballot for the new 84th District, and with no opposition, will be on the November ballot to try to get a full term that would begin in January 2023.

Four Republicans are running to challenge her in November including the candidate she beat in that special election.

Glanville will be a guest on this week’s “To The Point.”