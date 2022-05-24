WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Blood center Versiti is hosting a blood drive where donors have the chance to win concert tickets this summer.

Versiti is partnering with B-93.7, a Grand Rapids country radio station, to give away 25 pairs of tickets for the 29th annual B-93 birthday bash. To have a chance at winning the tickets, you must donate blood at the drive on May 31. It will be at Walker Ice and Fitness Center from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

B-93.7 and Versiti will pick 25 donors to win a pair of tickets to Birthday Bash. Everyone who donates blood will get a $15 e-gift card and a coupon for a pint of custard at Culver’s.

The Birthday Bash will be on June 18 at LMCU ballpark and will feature Toby Keith, Joe Nichols, Ryan Hurd, Frank Ray, Jackson Dean and Nate Barnes.

Anyone 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements can donate blood. Parental consent is needed for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred but walk-in donors are also welcome. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes a birth date.

To schedule an appointment, call 866.642.5663 or visit versiti.org.