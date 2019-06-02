Girl's memory inspires cancer research fundraiser Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Milan Capobianco , who died of brain cancer in 2009, is displayed at the run/walk fundraiser held at Millennium Park in Walker in her honor. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A banner for Milan's Miracle Fund at the annual run/walk to raise money for pediatric brain cancer research at Millennium Park in Walker. (June 2, 2019) [ + - ] Video

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of people gathered at Millennium Park in Walker Sunday for a run/walk to fight a rare form of pediatric brain cancer that is always terminal.

"We are raising funds for pediatric cancer research and clinical trials that are being held at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital under the staff of Dr. Giselle Sholler and her team," Milan's Miracle Fund founder Sharyn Capobianco explained.

She and her husband sought out Sholler after their daughter Milan was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, in 2009. Milan was only 6 years old.

"We were told that she would have six months to live," Capobianco said.

They took her to other doctors around the world, she said, but they kept getting the same answer: nothing can be done. When they returned home, Capobianco and her husband decided they would do something, They started Milan's Miracle Fund. The logo is a painting of the sun that Milan did when she was 6.

Milan died a decade ago at age 8, but her mother is still fighting. She said it allows her to carry on her daughter's legacy.

"It's not just become Milan's journey. We've had other families join this team that no parent ever wants to belong to," Capobianco said.

"The funding for pediatric cancer research really lies on the shoulders of the parents and the families that have experienced a tragedy," Dr. Sholler said. "When research happens, cures happen, and that's what needs to happen here."

Last year, Milan's Miracle Fund raised more than $63,000. In the past nine, it has donated more than $500,000 to pediatric cancer research. It took eight of those years to raise enough money to launch clinical trials at the children's hospital in Grand Rapids.

Capobianco said the work is not done, but she is more hopeful now than ever that a cure can be found.

"I'm inspired," she said. "I really believe that we're going to do it. I do. I think we're going to do it in my lifetime."