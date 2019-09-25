Ginger Zee speaks at mental health awareness gala

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — This month is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and as part of the fight to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health, WOOD TV8 alum and “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee is back in town.

Zee is the keynote speaker for a gala that the nonprofit group i understand is having as it celebrates five years of reaching out to help those in crisis. She will be talking about her own struggles with depression.

News 8 anchor Susan Shaw had the chance to catch up with Zee Wednesday afternoon before her book signing at the Knapp’s Corner Meijer.

Ginger Zee promoting her book at the Knapp’s Corner Meijer. (Sept. 25, 2019)

“I want to encourage them to support and keep doing fantastic work because I am lucky that I survived, I am lucky that my suicide was only an attempt and I didn’t die by suicide,” Zee said. “I want them to get something out of my speech. I want them to find some understanding, some conversation, but I really want action to start.”

The celebration will be held Wednesday evening at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis or needs to talk to someone please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK or text 741741.