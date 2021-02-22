Ghost kitchens bring Chicago’s Wow Bao to West Michigan

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Chicago-based fast food chain is bringing its Asian street food to West Michigan.

Wow Bao has teamed up with Fazoli’s in Walker, Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek to offer its beloved steamed dumplings, potstickers and rice bowls. Fans can view the pared down menu online and order through third party delivery services, including DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

(An undated photo provided by Wow Bao shows a rice bowl and potstickers from the restaurant.)

Wow Bao said on Facebook the new locations are part of its delivery-only initiative, which has grown to more than 200 ghost kitchens nationwide. The only Michigan sites are located on the west side of the state.

(An undated photo provided by Wow Bao shows a plate of potstickers from the restaurant.)

An employee at the Fazoli’s in Walker tells News 8 all workers at the ghost kitchens have been instructed not to talk about Wow Bao or disclose the ghost kitchen locations. However, a Google map on Wow Bao’s website pinpoints each ghost kitchen at a Fazoli’s restaurant.

Wow Bao President Geoff Alexander told the Chicago Tribune the company cooked up its dark kitchen program before the pandemic started, but the concept can help restaurants struggling because of the crisis bring in much-needed revenue.

He told the Tribune the Wow Bao food is fully cooked then frozen and shipped to the ghost kitchens, which steam, fry and cook the dishes before packing them up for delivery.

Alexander said restaurants keep about 40% of the profit after paying for the food and delivery, which could mean the difference between staying in business or shutting down permanently.