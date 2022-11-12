GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve swapped out the tires on your car in preparation for the snow and you need somewhere to dispose of the old ones, there’s an opportunity to do that for free.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Kent County residents can drop off up to 10 tires at the Kent County Department of Public Works, located at 1045 Wealthy Street Southwest in Grand Rapids.

Normally, it costs $4 to $6 to recycle the tires through the department.

It’s the first time in two years the department has hosted this. A spokesperson said the department wants to do it again to make sure tires aren’t dumped illegally and don’t become fire hazards or attract mosquitoes.

“People tend to pile up their tires so we want to offer them this opportunity to clean out their garage or if they’ve had a tire sitting in their backyard we can properly dispose of that and recycle that for them,” Steve Faber, marketing and communications manager, said.

When you pull up to the site, you’ll be directed to the SafeChem location. Workers will be there to help you unload the tires which will eventually be sent to a facility that will process and recycle them into new products like playground resurfacing material.