Get Mitten Brewing pizza, Amore pasta at new Rockford-area restaurant

A courtesy photo shows the “coming soon” sign on the storefront for the new Mitten Pizza Co. Rockford. (July 2021)

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mitten Brewing Company is teaming up with Amore Trattoria Italiana to launch a new restaurant concept near Rockford.

Mitten Pizza Co. Rockford will be located at 6051 Belding Road NE, west of Egypt Valley Avenue. The space previously housed a Sheldon Cleaners. Mitten co-owner Max Trierweiler told News 8 that demolition is already underway.

Trierweiler said the new restaurant will serve up Mitten Brewing’s pizzas and classic dishes from Amore Trattoria Italiana north of Walker, including its lasagna and arancini.

Related Content GR brewery raises wages in hopes of boosting recovery

One thing you won’t find on the menu is the Grand Rapids brewery’s beers. Trierweiler said the brewery is working with distributor Alliance Beverage and American Gas & Oil to add its beers to the gas station next door to the new restaurant.

While Mitten Pizza Co. Rockford will have a few indoor tables, it will primarily offer carryout and delivery service.

Trierweiler said that managers have been working on this business concept since early last year. If it proves successful, Mitten Brewing may expand pizza delivery to its Grand Rapids and Saugatuck locations.

Trierweiler said the only COVID-19 challenge encountered so far with the new business is getting restaurant equipment because there is an apparent shortage of the foam used in walk-in coolers.

If all goes well, Mitten Pizza Co. Rockford is expected to open in early September.