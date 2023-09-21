GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is working to get more people signed up for a library card.

The library is hosting two Get Carded events in honor of Library Card Sign-Up month. On Thursday, the KDL Bookmobile will be at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm, located at 3025 6 Mile Road NW near Peach Ridge Avenue in Alpine Township, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There, you’ll be able to sign up for a library card, prizes and information about the library.

KDL will also be at Fruit Ridge Hayrides, located at 11966 Fruit Ridge Ave. near Lutheran Church Road in Sparta Township, on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

“Most of the time people come to the library to get a card,” Josh Mosey, the digital marketing strategist for KDL, said. “Get Carded is a way for us to go out into the community and engage with people who maybe have never darkened the doorstep of a of a library, but we can sign them up for cards right there and then.”

He said everyone should have a library card and it can get you access to so much more than just books.

“Libraries are so much more than that (books) and they are a place to connect with the community,” Mosey said. “They are the heartbeat of most communities and having a library card makes it possible for you to enjoy all the benefits.”

He said the library has a huge digital collection, with e-books, music, movies and TV shows. KDL has Kanopy, a free streaming service with TV shows and movies, and Vibes, a free music streaming service featuring local artists.

There’s also the Perk Pass, he said, which gets patrons tickets to places like the Grand Rapids Art Museum, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Frederik Meijer Gardens and the Grand Rapids Opera.

KDL also offers databases to things like Consumer Reports and Ancestry Library Edition, and professional development courses through LinkedIn Learning.

Mosey said people can also check out items like a Nintendo Switch, bird-watching kits and a PlayStation VR Headset.

Once you get your new library card, you can post a selfie with it on Facebook or Instagram with #KDLGetCarded to be entered to win a prize.

“We are doing well with getting cards out there, but there’s a lot more people that don’t have cards than do,” Mosey said. “So you don’t want to be on the wrong side of that equation.”

If you can make it to your local branch or one of the Get Carded events, you can also sign up for a card online by going to kdl.org/ecard.