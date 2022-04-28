GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A waitress at Anna’s House in Grandville got a big surprise last week after a group called the Generosity Lunch left a tip of nearly $1,000.

Jessica Wilterink said the day started like any other. The brunch rush was busy and she was juggling several tables when a large party was seated in her section.

Her day quickly changed when the bill came.

“I honestly kind of blacked out,” she said. “I was like ‘wait a sec, is this for real?’”

Wilterink had received a tip of $960.

“The goal is simply to be generous,” said Jonathan Mast, one of the diners. “To give back and try to encourage generosity not only in our community but in other communities by showing the generosity here in West Michigan.”

The group, which is made up of both friends and strangers, has met once a month since the start of the year. Each member is asked to bring $100 in cash. The money is pooled and once the bill has been paid, the remainder of the cash is left for a tip.

Mast said he hopes their “generosity lunches” will spread across the U.S.

“I thought the restaurant industry was just a natural fit giving what we’ve gone through over the last couple of years,” he said.

Wilterink’s sole income is based mainly on tips. She said this kind gesture equates to a typical week’s worth of tips.

“It just so happened to be me that day,” she said. “I started shaking and crying. It was crazy.”

If you’d like to join next month’s lunch, you can register here.