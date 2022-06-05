WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — On Monday, an “extremely large generator” will be slowly moved over several hours through the south end of Walker, the police department said.

According to a post on the city of Walker Police Department’s Facebook page, several roads will be closed and power lines will be lifted along the route while the generator is moved by special equipment.

The move will begin around 8:30 a.m. with the equipment moving at under 10 mph, the post said. The generator will come into the city on Butterworth Street and move south to Wilson Avenue before going north up to Lake Michigan Drive where it will head to its destination in Ottawa County.

The police department said all lanes will be closed briefly while the generator is being moved.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.