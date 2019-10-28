GE Aviation chemical leak shuts down 33rd St.

Fog rises from a liquid nitrogen leak at GE Aviation Systems in Cascade Township. (Oct. 28, 2019 – Courtesy Brent Webster)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are responding to a liquid nitrogen leak at GE Aviation Systems southeast of Grand Rapids.

The scene is at the GE facility off of Patterson Avenue at 33rd Street SE in Cascade Township. Photos from a passerby show white fog rising from the spill.

Crews respond to a liquid nitrogen leak at GE Aviation Systems in Cascade Township. (Oct. 28, 2019)

Dispatchers told News 8 the Kentwood and Cascade Township fire departments are responding.

33rd Street is shut down between Patterson and Hotel Avenue while crews work.

There have not been any reports of injuries.