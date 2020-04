SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after a possible gas explosion at a home west of Gowen Tuesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Meddler Avenue north of 19 Mile Road in Spencer Township.

A woman sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized, and the homeowner told News 8 everyone will be OK.

Fire officials on scene said they were still waiting on Michigan State Police fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion, but that gas seemed likely.