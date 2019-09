Police on the scene of Alpine Avenue Laundromat, where a car hit the building and ruptured a gas line. (Sept. 17, 2019)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a gas line ruptured when a car crashed into a building in Walker.

Police are asking people to avoid Alpine Avenue just north of Hillside/West River Drive while crews work to seal the line.

The car hit Alpine Avenue Laundromat, which is across the street from Meijer, the Walker Police Department said on Facebook.

Kent County dispatchers told News 8 that no injuries have been reported.

