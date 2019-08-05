Gas leak shuts down S. Division Avenue in Cutlerville

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of South Division Avenue is shut down in Kent County as utility crews work to stop a gas leak.

They were called to S. Division Avenue north of 76th Street just before 4 p.m. Monday for a gas leak.

Capt. Gunderson with the Cutlerville Fire Department said workers were installing fiber optics underground when they hit a gas line. No one was injured.

Authorities have closed S. Division Avenue between Lilly and Dunkirk streets, near RV World.

People in that area can smell the odor of gas, but firefighters say there’s no threat to the outlying area.

NOW: Division Avenue closes as crews deal with gas leak north of 76th Street in Cuttlerville. Leon Hendrix is on the scene. Posted by WOOD TV8 on Monday, August 5, 2019

DTE is at the scene. Firefighters say worst case scenario, Division Avenue will remain closed for repairs until about 10 p.m. Monday.

