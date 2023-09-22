GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an exit ramp from M-6 in Gaines Township is closed due to a gas main leak Friday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the exit ramp from eastbound M-6 to northbound Kalamazoo Avenue, Exit 11, is closed.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the leak.

It’s unknown what caused the gas main leak.

