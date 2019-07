WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say a gas leak has caused a Kohl’s to be evacuated.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Kohl’s store on Center Drive NW in Walker.

Dispatchers say roofers were working on the building and hit a gas line.

Fire crews are on the scene, but they can’t shut off the gas until DTE Energy arrives, dispatchers say.

