A picture of the tree on fire in Caledonia Township.

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A tree caught on fire from a gas line near Caledonia Friday morning.

The fire happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 8400 block if Winding Creek Drive SE near Kraft Avenue in Caledonia Township.

A two inch gas line caught on fire, eventually setting the tree ablaze, a spokesperson for Consumers Energy said.

A Consumers Energy crew on scene told News 8 they believe it was started by a lightning strike.

No injuries have been reported.