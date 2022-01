A crash caused a garbage truck to roll over along 28th Street in Wyoming on Jan. 7, 2022.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are investigating a crash involving a garbage truck and a semi that blocked traffic in Wyoming.

It happened before 9:30 a.m. Friday on 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue.

The garbage truck flipped over, spilling at least some of its haul.

There were minor injuries to the people involved.

Both trucks blocked traffic, causing westbound 28th Street to be shut down between Division and Buchanan. Eastbound lanes remained open.