PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There were no injuries reported in a garage fire near a golf club in Plainfield Township Thursday evening, dispatch said.

From US-131, smoke and flames could be seen coming from a garage on Hayes Road near Scott Lake Golf Club. It is not on course property, Kent County Dispatch said.

There were no injuries reported, according to dispatch. It is not clear how the fire started but firefighters are investigating.

Smoke from a garage fire in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Chris Zoladz) Smoke from a garage fire in Plainfield Township. (Courtesy Chris Zoladz)

Fire crews responded from Plainfield Township, Algoma Township, Alpine Township, Sparta and Cannon Township.