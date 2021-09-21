Garage Bar & Grill in Ada looking to hire almost 50 employees

A rendering of Garage Bar and Grill that will soon be coming to Ada Township. (courtesy Garage Bar & Grill)

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Garage Bar & Grill in Ada is looking to hire 47 workers.

The new location that is opening this fall is looking to hire both part-time and full-time employees for a variety of back of house and front of house positions, it said in a Tuesday release.

It will be holding open interviews every Saturday in October from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 518 Ada Drive. Hired staff will train at the Grand Rapids location before starting at the new Ada location.

Third Coast Development and the owner of Garage Bar & Grill announced in May plans for the new location.