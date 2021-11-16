Garage Bar & Grill celebrates opening of second restaurant in Ada

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Even a fire during a pandemic couldn’t slow Garage Bar & Grill from opening its second location in Ada.

The restaurant at the corner of Ada Drive and Headley Street SE celebrated its grand opening Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The milestone comes about six months after Third Coast Development and Garage Bar & Grill owner and operator Kevin Farhat announced plans for the business.

Ada Garage Bar & Grill is located at 518 Ada Drive, which was previously a renovated home that served as a realty office. Contractors spent the last several months converting and expanding the space into a bar and restaurant with wraparound seating, six garage doors, a private dining room and an outdoor patio.

Business partner Max Benedict of Third Coast Development told News 8 that a fire broke out at the site during renovations. Serendipitously, an off-duty firefighter getting gas at the Speedway next door noticed the fire and crews put it out before it spread. Benedict said the fire ultimately didn’t impact the restaurant’s opening date.

(A photo provided by Max Benedict shows firefighters responding to a fire at Ada Garage Bar & Grill, located at 518 Ada Drive SE.)

The nationwide worker shortage felt by other restaurants didn’t stop Garage Bar & Grill from hiring the 45 employees it needed within 45 days. Benedict credited Farhat, saying he’s “best in class at attracting and retaining staff,” with some of the original staff he hired for the downtown restaurant still working there more than seven years later.

The menu at both Garage Bar & Grill locations is the same and includes burgers, tacos, salads, sandwiches and soups. Dishes are crafted from fresh ingredients that arrive daily from local suppliers, according to executive chef and general manager Joe Peebles.

Benedict said Ada Garage Bar & Grill will be open late night daily to serve workers on later shifts, including hospitality employees. The restaurant will operate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.