GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of local governments is collecting data on near miss incidents — like a biker who ignores a stop sign as you drive through an intersection, a scooter that drifts into your traffic lane or a driver who swerves into a bike lane.

The last example is something bicyclist Erick Perroud has had to deal with from time to time.

“Cars come a little bit closer than they should, or they’re going too fast and too close,” Perroud said. “So, I always ride with a helmet with a mirror so I can see what’s coming and I think that helps out.”

You may shake your head. You may shake your fist. Otherwise, there’s not much anyone involved in a common near miss incident can do — until now.

“There is this gap in the data for near miss kinds of incidents whether you’re in a vehicle, on a bike, on a scooter or walking,” Grand Valley Metropolitan Council Transportation Planning Director Laurel Joseph said.

So, the Metro Council has launched a near miss traffic incident survey.

You can participate by visiting GVMC’s website and clicking the survey link.

“You plug in where the incident happened, and then what mode you were using, whether you were walking, driving, cycling, scooting,” Joseph said.

Add the other person’s mode of transportation and what happened, then hit submit.

“The plan is to report out where those are happening, provide the information and then, with our safety committee, talk about solutions,” Joseph said.

Potential solutions could involve anything from roadway changes to public education.

“That is the hope … just for information and to help us plan for safety improvements for the future,” Joseph said.

The Metro Council is made up of local governments throughout Kent County and eastern Ottawa County. The group plans for growth and development, works on quality-of-life issues and coordinates governmental services.

Among the services they plan for is transportation safety.

Perroud likes the idea of the survey.

“Anything that helps prevent injuries, accidents, near misses … anything that can help makes a big difference,” Perroud said