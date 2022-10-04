GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Election officials on Tuesday conducted an audit of ballots cast in a Gaines Township precinct after election tampering charges were filed against a man who worked the August primary.

The audit began at 9 a.m. and was expected to last into the early afternoon. Election officials painstakingly went through every paper ballot from Precinct 8 to make sure the number of votes cast on Aug. 2 matched the number of votes tabulated.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons called the audit after a James Holkeboer, who was working during the primary, was accused of trying to tamper with election records. Posthumus Lyons said someone saw Holkeboer insert a personal USB drive into an electronic poll book after polls closed.

The electronic poll book is a laptop used to check voters in and make sure they’re registered, that they’re at the right precinct and that they had not already voted. Such poll books don’t have internet access and you can’t use them to access voting machines, ballot, tabulators or results. The USB was also inserted after the files in the poll book had been saved in an encrypted device and sealed in a certified container.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons leads an audit of the August 2022 primary ballots cast in Gaines Township Precinct 8. (Oct. 4, 2022)

Posthumus Lyons has stressed that the outcome of the election was not affected but she held the audit to reassure voters that all was in order.

“This is just an effort that we’re doing to reaffirm the results of the election from this August primary election and to reassure the voters that this breach, this egregious and alarming breach that occurred with one of our election workers did not have, in any way, any impact on the election outcome,” she said.

Authorities have not commented on a motive, but a source close to the investigation told News 8 that Holkeboer is affiliated with the Republican Party and the August primary was his first time working an election.

Holkeboer, 68, is expected to be arraigned on two felony counts — falsifying election records and using a computer to commit a crime — later this month. If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and $6,000 in fines.