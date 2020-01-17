Kent County Dive Team works to pull body from pond

Authorities work to pull a body from a retention pond near The Crossings Apartments in Gaines Township. (Jan. 17, 2020)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to retrieve a body from a retention pond near an apartment complex south of Kentwood.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team is in the water near The Crossings Apartments west of Kalamazoo Avenue near M-6 in Gaines Township.

The sheriff’s office says crews were called there shortly after 11 a.m. Friday ion a report of a body under the ice. When crews arrived, they soon realized the remains had been there for some time.

The sheriff’s office says it looks like the person fell through the ice while trying to walk across the pond.

Authorities don’t yet know who the deceased person is.