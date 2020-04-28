Kent Co. authorities: 1 dead in tractor crash

The scene of a serious crash involving a tractor on 8th Street and Breton Avenue in Gaines Township. (Apil 27, 2020)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor south of Grand Rapids Monday night, authorities say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of 84th Street and Breton Avenue in rural Gaines Township.

The circumstances of the incident were not immediately available, nor did the Kent County Sheriff’s Department immediately release any information about the person killed.

No one else was injured.

