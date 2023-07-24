CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Some people in Cannon Township are worried about the future of Bostwick Lake Park as the township explores the idea of selling it and using the funds for a different outdoor space.

The park, which is only one of two owned by the township, added a deck and stair access to the lake in 2016. The project costs the township a little more than $140,000. In the last seven years, the wooden structure has aged and the maintenance cost is adding up, according to Township Supervisor Steve Grimm.

“It never historically has gotten much use, but one of the people who live out there brought to our attention that it needs to be maintained better,” he said.

The township has ordered a study to analyze the use and cost of maintaining the park. Michael Myers, who lives nearby, told News 8 that the park is an asset and sees dozens of people using the space daily.

“We want to keep it,” Myers said. “For our children and the generations after. It’s a beautiful park.”

If the park is sold, Grimm said the revenue earned in the property sale would go directly to funding a new splash pad and playground that would be constructed behind the township offices.

“The township is also very aware and wants to accommodate the aging demographic in Cannon Township, which I happen to be a part of, and we are told that some of the amenities that they’re thinking about are for that demographic,” resident Dawn Damon said. “So a splash pad would not be something that most of us want to be a part of.”

The township said it will be taking public comment into consideration before any decisions are made.