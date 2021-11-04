Funeral set for deputy who died after contracting COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A funeral procession will honor a Kent County sheriff’s deputy who died this week of COVID-19 complications.

David Cook, a husband and father of two, died Monday. He had been a patrol deputy with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department for 21 years.

The Friday funeral for Cook will be private, but those wishing to pay their respects may line up for a procession from Pederson Funeral Home in Rockford to City Church.

The funeral procession will begin at 11:45 a.m. It will begin at the funeral home, head south on N. Monroe Street and then turn west onto 10 Mile Road toward the church.

Cook was remembered by his colleagues at the sheriff’s department as a friend and devoted deputy who served with kindness.

The sheriff’s department noted its records division would be closed Friday in observance of the funeral.