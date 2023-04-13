WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for something to do outside in this warm weather, an annual tradition has returned.

The Wyoming Spring Carnival will be open April 28 through May 7. It will have rides, food, games and prizes.

“The Spring Carnival is a great opportunity for people of all ages to come out and celebrate the change in seasons,” Krashawn Martin, the director of Wyoming Parks and Recreation, said in a release. “It’s a chance for us to build on a community tradition that funds a good cause impacting youth in Wyoming.

The ticket sales from the carnival will be used to fund youth scholarships and other programming through the Wyoming Parks and Recreation Department.

The carnival will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 2 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8:30 p.m. It will be at Lamar Park on 2561 Porter St SW.