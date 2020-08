ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding is changing this year’s Horsin’ Around at the Derby for Equest’s Kids into a virtual auction.

The bidding starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The grand finale will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 hosted by WOTV’s Maranda.

The money raised will help support equine-based therapy at the Algoma Township center.

More information on about the virtual auction can be found online.

