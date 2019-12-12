Fund gives gifts in late Godfrey-Lee staffer’s honor

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Colleagues of a Godfrey-Lee Public Schools staffer who died unexpectedly last year are raising money to ensure her legacy of helping students continues.

Tracy Cashman, an administrative assistant for the district, died last year on Dec. 8. She fell through the ice on a pond at Battjes Park. Family members believe she went out on the ice in an effort to save her dog.

“(Cashman) didn’t live for her job, she lived for the kids in our school district,” Ty Emelander, a colleague and friend, said. “The way she treated the kids, handled the kids — you can just see when somebody loves the kids.”

Emelander was one of the organizers of the fundraiser entitled, “Mrs. Tracy’s Holiday Fund.” The proceeds will go toward helping to make sure families needing assistance have something under the Christmas tree for the holidays.

“We thought it would be a great idea to keep her name and spirit alive here at Lee,” Emelander said. “You don’t want no kid to not get nothing for Christmas.”

A Christmas fundraiser is especially appropriate to honor Cashman because she loved the holiday so much, Emelander says.

The last time he saw her, she was hanging light’s at the district’s Early Childhood Center.

“She just liked the Christmas spirit,” Emelander said.

The staff will continue the fundraiser in Cashman’s name for years to come, Emelander said, hoping that even in death her love of students will continue to have an impact.

“She made their lives brighter,” Emelander said. “And she brightened up when the kids were around.”

To donate to the fundraiser, you can visit it’s GoFundMe page.