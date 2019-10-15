Fugitive accused of following, robbing casino visitors

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kentwood and Allegan County are looking for the man who met elderly women at casinos he then allegedly followed home and robbed.

James Edward Key, 26, is wanted for armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and felonious assault.

Investigators say Key met the victims at Gun Lake Casino near Wayland and Four Winds Casino near New Buffalo. Detectives say he followed at least two elderly women home, broke in and robbed them.

Anyone with information leading to Key is encouraged to contact Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mark Lytle at 269.673.0439; Kentwood Police Detective Tim Nelson at 616.656.6610; Joseph Guzman with the United States Marshal’s Office at 616.732.2710 or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer at 855.745.3680.