ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fuel spill near Rockford that was expected to take just a few days to clean up will now close the road for three weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lane closures on northbound US-131 at 12 Mile Road would continue through Feb. 17. Crews have been working to excavate soil that was contaminated with when a tank rolled over on Jan. 24, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel off the side of the highway.

While the left lane of northbound US-131 reopened 12 hours after the spill, the right lane had only been expected to close for at least two days. At the time, Michigan State Police warned the timeline could change.

The tank had been carrying about 13,000 gallons of fuel, but hazmat crews limited the spill to about 4,800 gallons covering about 800 feet. They pumped the remaining fuel out of the tanker and hauled it away. Contaminated soil is being dug up and taken to a special landfill.

Cleanup on northbound US-131 near Rockford after a fuel spill. (Courtesy Michigan Department of Transportation)

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is monitoring for groundwater and other contamination, keeping a close eye on wells in nearby neighborhoods. But the agency said first responders did a good job of minimizing the spill.