Fuel spill at Byron Twp. gas station after crash

Authorities on scene after a fuel spill at the Sunoco gas station in Byron Township Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to clean up a fuel spill after a crash at a gas station in Kent County Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco located at 7061 S. Division Avenue between 68th and 76th streets in Byron Township.

Kent County dispatchers confirm to News 8 that a clerk called authorities after a car hit a fuel delivery line on a semi-truck. The line came off the delivery area, spilling more than 200 gallons of fuel.

Authorities are on scene and trying to coordinate with the fuel delivery company to clean up the spill.

