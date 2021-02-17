From Grand Rapids to Muskegon, find a 2021 Lenten fish fry here

Did we miss one? Email your fish fry details (location, schedule, cost and menu) to ReportIt@woodtv.com and we’ll add it to our list.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lent is here, and so are dozens of fish fry events across West Michigan.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still holding on, many organizations have shifted their weekly fish frys to takeout only this year. Others have decided to forgo this year’s meal service, including St. Alphonsus Church in Grand Rapids.

If you need your fish fry fix this Lent, find a meal service near you here:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Blessed Sacrament Parish | 110 N. Cedar St., Allegan

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Takeout service delivered to your vehicle only. To order, call 269.673.4455.

Cost: $10 for three-pieces fish dinner, $8 for two-piece fish dinner, $6 for one-piece fish dinner, $9 for butterfly shrimp, $9 for crawfish etouffee, $9 for seafood gumbo, $8 for shrimp tacos and $7 for macaroni and cheese meal. Sides include macaroni and cheese and baked potato or French fries.

St. Margaret Parish | 766 S. Farmer St., Otsego

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent

Curbside pickup service only. Order forms and checks or cash must be dropped off at the Knights of Columbus hall at 731 S. Farmer St.

Cost: $10 for fish dinner with two sides, $13 or $15 for fish-shrimp combo dinners, $8 for senior meal, $7 for kid's meal and $40 for family meal that feeds 5-6 people. Extra sides are $2 each.

Menu: Fried or baked pollock, battered shrimp, French fries, tater tots, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, rolls and chocolate chip cookies.

SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church | 159 131st Ave., Wayland

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Take out service only; curbside pickup available

Cost: $10 per meal; pre-orders encouraged

Wayland VFW Post 7581 | 735 S. Main St., Wayland

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 5 – April 2

Takeout only; first come, first served

$10 per order

Menu: Alaskan pollock, potatoes, coleslaw

BARRY COUNTY

Red’s Sports Bar & Grill | 661 S. Broadway St., Middleville

Friday special

Cost: $10.49

Menu: Baked pollock or lake perch with choice of two sides.

CALHOUN COUNTY

St. Philip Roman Catholic | 112 Capital Ave., Battle Creek

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent

Takeout orders only

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children ages 12 and younger, $25 for a family with two or more children; $35 for family of four or more adults.

Menu: Fried or baked whitefish, baked potato, macaroni and cheese, dinner roll

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Louie’s Trophy House | 629 Walbridge St., Kalamazoo

Perch basket special every Friday

Indoor and outdoor dining available with COVID-19 safety protocol in place. Takeout also available by calling 269.385.9359.

KENT COUNTY

American Legion Post 305 | 9548 Cherry Valley Ave. SE, Caledonia

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – April 2

Drive-thru takeout service due to current dining restrictions

Meal tickets required. Must be purchased in advance at the Legion post.

Cost: $10 per meal

Menu: Regular and beer battered fish, tartar sauce, fries, coleslaw, homemade bread and butter.

Birch Lodge | 732 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

“Perch at the Birch” every Friday

Menu: perch and Brew City fries

Other available Lent-friendly items not included in promotion: cod, smelt and catfish.

Casino Club of Grand Rapids | 3260 Salerno Drive NE, Grand Rapids

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – April 2

Takeout orders only

Cost: $10 per meal

Menu: Fish, fries, coleslaw and bread

Holy Trinity Catholic Church | 1304 Alpine Church Road NW, Comstock Park

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Drive-thru orders only

Cost: $10 per meal; $5 for macaroni and cheese and French fries only

Menu: Baked or fried pollock, baked potato or French fries, homemade coleslaw, cookie and macaroni and cheese

Knights of Columbus #3104 | 1140 Muskegon Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Ash Wednesday and Fridays, Feb. 19 – April 2

Limited dine-in seating. Takeout also available; call 616.451.4411

Cost: $10 per meal

Menu: Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and garlic bread

Knights of Columbus #4362 | 5830 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – April 2

Drive-thru ordering only until all restrictions are lifted

Cost: $10 per meal

Menu: Fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and dinner roll.

Knights of Columbus #7719 | 402 Amity St., Lowell

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Takeout service only. Order online at https://7719fishfry.wixsite.com/mysite .

Cost: $4 for children, $8 for adults, $25 for family meal; frozen beef and chicken pasties are $5 each

Menu: Baked or fried cod, macaroni and cheese, French fries, coleslaw, applesauce and cornbread. Frozen beef or chicken pasties from Viki’s Bridge Street Pasty Shop also available.

Saint Isidore Catholic Church | 625 Spring Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Takeout service only; only one person per group allowed in gym to order. Face masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 children ages 5 -12; free for children ages 4 and younger

Menu: Baked or fried Alaskan pollock, French fries or baked potato, coleslaw or applesauce and homemade macaroni and cheese

St. John Vianney Village Hall | 4101 Clyde Park Ave. SW, Wyoming

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Drive-thru service only. Pre-orders encouraged by visiting https://sjvfishfry.square.site/ . All pre-orders due by 5 p.m. day prior.

Cost: $10 per meal.

Menu: Fried pollock, seasoned curly fries, coleslaw, and dinner roll. Macaroni and cheese available for children.

St. Jude Catholic Church (Not a fish fry) | 1120 4 Mile Road NE, Grand Rapids

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, March 5 and March 19.

Curbside pickup only.

Cost: $5 for first 16-ounce soup meal. Additional 16-ounce soup is $1. Only cash accepted.

Menu includes: Soup, dinner roll, crackers and plastic utensils. First week’s soups include clam chowder and veggie delight.

West Catholic High School | 1801 Bristol Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Drive-thru orders only

Cost: $11 for adults, $10 for seniors age 60 or older. Pizza and fries are $5 and onion rings are $5.

Menu: Fried lake perch, walleye and breaded shrimp with homemade coleslaw and choice of French fries of baked potato. Cheese pizza from Uccello’s and homemade onion rings also available.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon Catholic Central High School | 1145 Laketon Ave., Muskegon

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 19 – March 26

Drive-thru service/takeout orders only.

Cost: $10 for combo meals, $5 for kids meals, $1 for baked potato, $5 for onion rings

Menu: Choice of breaded perch, butterfly shrimp, or combo with French fries, coleslaw and cookie. Onion rings and baked potato available ala carte.

Knights of Columbus #706 | 2915 Fairfield St., Norton Shores

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Fridays

Drive-thru, takeout and dine-in service available. Diners are required to wear a mask when not eating, must leave contract tracing information and only six people are allowed per table.

Cost: $11 per meal; onion rings are $5

Menu: Choice of perch, shrimp, walleye, or wings with redskin potatoes or French fries and coleslaw.

St. James Catholic Church | 5149 Dowling St., Montague

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 12 – March 26

Curbside pickup only. Order by calling 231.292.9005.

Cost: $13 per meal; debit/credit card, check and exact cash accepted.

Menu: Choice of perch, walleye, shrimp, or combo of perch and shrimp or walleye and shrimp served with baked potatoes or French fries, coleslaw or applesauce, dinner roll and dessert

OTTAWA COUNTY

Marne Lions Club | 1580 Arch St., Marne

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Fridays, Feb. 12 – April 2

Takeout service only; call 616.677.1280 to order.

Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and younger

Menu: Fish with coleslaw and French Fries or baked potato, with an alternative of a beef and bean burrito with chips. All orders include a dessert.

VWF Post 2144 | 175 W 8th St., Holland

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays

Takeout or dine-in service with mask and social distancing rules in place. For curbside orders, call 616.392.2144 in advance.

Cost: Perch dinner $15, Walleye or bluegill $10

Menu: Fish comes with French fries, coleslaw and a corn muffin.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

Holy Angels Catholic Church | 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis

4:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26

Takeout service only. Get the required meal ticket by calling 269.651.5716.

Cost: $10 for fish dinner, $12 for fish only

Menu: Fish, scalloped potatoes, macaroni and cheese and coleslaw.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Jimmy’s Roadhouse Bar & Grill | 38138 W Red Arrow Hwy., Paw Paw

Friday nights

Cost: $12.99 per meal

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried Alaskan pollock with a side and coleslaw.

