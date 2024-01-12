CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — All Friday evening flights out of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport have been canceled.

A winter storm is sweeping through West Michgian Friday and Saturday with heavy snow and strong winds creating treacherous travel both on the road and in the air.

All remaining flights out of Grand Rapids tonight have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/RnXlampVZX — Blake Harms (@wxblakeharms) January 12, 2024

While outbound flights have been canceled, some inbound flights are still scheduled as of 5:30 p.m.

One man who was waiting for his wife and 17-month-old daughter to arrive from Florida on Friday afternoon was surprised that the flight was still arriving.

“We did not think the flight would go or take off, and then she said they were at the airport and it was going,” John Mcghee said. “…I still don’t know how they are going to land but I assume they are.”

