GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bissell Pet Foundation is giving out free pet vaccinations and microchips Saturday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Bissell headquarters at 2345 Walker Avenue NW south of 3 Mile Road in Walker. You don’t need an appointment, but it is first come, first served.

Dog and cat owners can bring their pets for free vaccines, microchips, heartworm testing and licensing for Kent County. Vaccines will cover distemper, rabies and bordetella. All vaccines will be given by veterinarians.

Pets must be at least 8 weeks old. Dogs should be on leashes and cats in cat carriers. Owners should bring their pets’ vaccination records, and be prepared to ask the vets any questions they may have.

“This is the first time that we’ve done a clinic like this at our headquarters. We’re really excited,” said Brittany Schlacter with Bissell Pet Foundation. “Please be patient with us as we get this down. Drive-thru clinics — if anyone has been to these before — it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort, so please come prepared to wait.”

The event is the result of a partnership with the Michigan State University College of Veterinarian Medicine, the Harbor Humane Society, the Humane Society of Wets Michigan, the Kent County Animal Shelter, the Grand Rapids Pitbull Alliance and C-SNIP.

Questions may be directed to info@bissellpetfoundation.org.