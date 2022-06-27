GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is offering free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections at three Wellness in the Park events this week.

To recognize National HIV Testing Day, Wellness in the Park events will also include other self-care related services and access to health care information and resources. The theme for this year’s events is HIV Testing is Self-Care.

“We really wanted to do something that was kind of holistic with all health combined,” April Hight, the public health program supervisor for the health department, said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday morning.

“Sexual health is really taboo,” Hight said. “It’s an uphill battle trying to get more sexual health education, more testing. So just trying to normalize it in some way as it’s a part of health, just like everything else.”

Event details are as follows:

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1200 Franklin St. SE, Grand Rapids

Monday June 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Heartside Park, 301 Ionia Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Wednesday, June 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Garfield Park, 250 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 30, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.