Frederik Meijer Gardens opens rooftop attraction
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has opened a new attraction — on the roof.
The Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden is located atop the recently completed 22,000-square-foot Covenant Learning Center.
The rooftop garden is part of the $115 million "Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love" expansion project. It's designed to enhance the mission of the Grand Rapids-area attraction of promoting an appreciation for gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.
The rooftop garden offers a habitat for birds, butterflies and insects. It has four long-term loans from the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington.
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.