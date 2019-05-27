Frederik Meijer Gardens opens rooftop attraction

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A still image taken from a YouTube video posted by Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park gives a bird's-eye view of the new rooftop garden. (Frederik Meijer Gardens/YouTube)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has opened a new attraction — on the roof.

The Stuart and Barbara Padnos Rooftop Sculpture Garden is located atop the recently completed 22,000-square-foot Covenant Learning Center.

The rooftop garden is part of the $115 million "Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love" expansion project. It's designed to enhance the mission of the Grand Rapids-area attraction of promoting an appreciation for gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.

The rooftop garden offers a habitat for birds, butterflies and insects. It has four long-term loans from the Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington.