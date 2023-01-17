GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park announced who will be its next president and CEO.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the board selected Charles Burke as Meijer Gardens’ new president and CEO. He will take over for David Hooker, who announced his retirement in 2022.

Prior to taking the position at Meijer Gardens, Burke was president and CEO of The War Memorial Association in Grosse Pointe Farms for the last nine years. He also worked many years at the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, according to a news release.

“Using art as a place to remember, a place to build community, a place to build bridges with communities. That’s where I think there is a lot of overlap with what’s possible at Meijer Gardens,” Burke said. “That’s always been going on with Fred and Lena’s vision and the entire Meijer family and what David Hooker has brought to the foyer there. The concept of humanities intersecting with nature and art and building healthy communities, that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Burke will start his new job at Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park on Feb. 13.