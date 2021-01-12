Fowler selected to serve as Lowell superintendent

An undated photo of Nate Fowler. (Courtesy of Lowell Area Schools)

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell Area Schools has selected Nate Fowler to be their new superintendent.

Fowler had served as interim superintendent for the district since August when Greg Pratt retired.

Fowler has been at the district for 24 years. He has served in various roles, including curriculum director, teacher, coach, middle school assistant principal and principal.

The Lowell Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint him.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Fowler on being named Superintendent of Lowell Area Schools. We have had a very positive working relationship with him, and I look forward to continuing that in the future,” said Paul Jacobus, Lowell Education Association President, in a press release.