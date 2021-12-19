Apollo, Blandford Nature Center’s missing bobcat, is found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A bobcat was found Sunday morning in a live trap near Blandford Nature Center two days after Blandford reported a bobcat missing from its enclosure. Blandford has since confirmed that the found bobcat is Apollo.

Don van Dermeulen was the man that caught Apollo. He reports seeing a bobcat on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. close to his property, about 2 days before Blandford reported the bobcat missing, leading him to think that it was a wild bobcat.

After van Dermeulen saw the facebook post made by Blandford staff about Apollo’s escape, even though the nature center advised against capturing the animal, he set out a live trap on his property that night and baited it with a can of tuna. His house is 300-400 yards from Blandford’s land, by his own estimate.

On Sunday morning, he noticed a bobcat in the trap and reached out to the Grand Rapids Police Department, as directed by Blandford staff in their post. Soon after, Apollo was taken back to Blandford.

The bobcat is going to be examined by a veterinarian this afternoon, but appears to be in good health. The enclosure has been reinforced since the escape.

“A huge thank you to everyone who helped us in the search for Apollo! We are so grateful for our community and appreciate all of the support we received during this time,” says Blandford’s staff.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we receive more information.