Foster Kids Kent encourages diversity in foster parenting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Kent County, there is an urgent need for foster homes, according to the West Michigan Partnership for Children.

Foster Kids Kent is launching a new campaign to try and get more people consider foster parenting. The goal is for people to “count themselves in” and raise awareness about the misconceptions surrounding foster parenting.

Officials say that many people believe you have to be married, a certain age or a homeowner to be a foster parent — that’s simply not true.

The new campaign will include ads on buses throughout Kent County with images of foster families breaking those stereotypes.

Leaders with the organization say they want more people to step up if they can to make an impact.

“The reality is foster parents come from all walks of life. We want to encourage more people in the community to consider becoming a foster parent and making a difference in the life of a child,” said Nakia Kyler, the chief engagement officer for the West Michigan Partnership for Children.

More information about foster care agencies in Kent County can be found online.