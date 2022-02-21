Former Wyoming teacher accused of 1996 sex assault

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Godwin Heights Middle School band teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a middle school student during the 1996-1997 school year.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the department was notified in late 2021 about the alleged assault. The victim, who is now an adult, reported that the assault lasted several months when she was inside and outside of the school.

Following an investigation, the department of public safety said the case was presented to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office and Charles Elsenheimer, 49, of Wyoming was charged with criminal sexual conduct 1st degree.

Elsenheimer was arrested and arraigned on Feb. 10.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said that it is not aware of any other incidents involving Elsenheimer.

The school district declined to comment on the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.